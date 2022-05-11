Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

