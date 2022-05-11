Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 4,951 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 448.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

