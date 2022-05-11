Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 1,463 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $253.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

