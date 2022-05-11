Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 9,566 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.