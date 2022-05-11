Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 9,566 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
