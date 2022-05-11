Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.