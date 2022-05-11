Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

