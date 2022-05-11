Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $93,408,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $42,768,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 890.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

PINC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.