Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.85

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 59865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.