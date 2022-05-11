Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.27.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

