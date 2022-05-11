Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.47

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$46.47 and last traded at C$46.82, with a volume of 22504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.