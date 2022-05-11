Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.25

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 19262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

