CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

