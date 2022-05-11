CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.