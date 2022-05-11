Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Cango stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.