Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CANO. Bank of America began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.