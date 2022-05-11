Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 365,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Canoo has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $4,091,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canoo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Canoo by 1,903.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

