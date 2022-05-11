Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Capcom has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

