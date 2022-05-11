Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 12,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

