Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.23. 1,431,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.27.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

