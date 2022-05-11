Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.00. 1,146,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.14 and its 200-day moving average is $594.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.