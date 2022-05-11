Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

