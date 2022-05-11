Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,594. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.