Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,691. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

