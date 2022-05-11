Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 10,314 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after buying an additional 486,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,767,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,255,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,424. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.

