Capital Analysts LLC Sells 68 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $237.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,396. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.40. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $234.79 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

