Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

CPLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 46,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

