CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 25.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 35.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.88. 17,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average of $199.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.