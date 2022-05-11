CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 766,601 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 197,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

