CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 132,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,427. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.