CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $121.05. 66,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,093. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

