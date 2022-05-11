CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. 1,083,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

