CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.60 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

