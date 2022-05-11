CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $19.26 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.