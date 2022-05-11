CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.26. 65,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.96 and a 200-day moving average of $534.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

