CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 219,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

