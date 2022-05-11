CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. 204,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,345. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $148.57 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.