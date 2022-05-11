Cardano (ADA) Price Down 41.9% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and $2.51 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00299658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000303 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

