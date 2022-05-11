Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $21.28 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,395,513,302 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

