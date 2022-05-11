CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,041 shares of company stock worth $1,965,491 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.