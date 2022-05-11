CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

CARG opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

