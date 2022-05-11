Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Caribbean Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$13.40.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.69 million during the quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.