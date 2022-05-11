Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of CVNA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,706,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,314. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

