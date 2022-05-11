Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 32,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $78.92.
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,813. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
