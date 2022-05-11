Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. 32,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,813. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 113,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

