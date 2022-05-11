Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 1,828,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,363. The company has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
