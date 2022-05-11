CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

