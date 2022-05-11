Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.