Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.
CLRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
