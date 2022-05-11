Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 2,169,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.95.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
