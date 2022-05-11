Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 2,169,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.