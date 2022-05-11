Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 19.5%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares fell 19.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.82. 12,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 228,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

