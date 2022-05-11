Central Garden & Pet Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CENT opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.