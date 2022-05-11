Central Securities Corp Lowers Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Central Securities Corp cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for about 3.2% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,011,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 69.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $270.00. 4,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $278.34. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

