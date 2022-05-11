CertiK 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.59 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $59.36 million and $18.59 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.33 or 0.07243099 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,151,208 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.